PANAMA CITY BEACH — Reaching home base after running the bases at Frank Brown Park was “very exciting” for Vietnam veteran Sherman Graves.

Graves, who served in the Navy and now is a resident of the Sims Nursing Home, participated in the Miracle League Veterans Game on Tuesday. The Emerald Coast Rotary Club and other participants try to take the veterans to the park twice a year so the vets can play baseball, eat lunch and be thanked for their service.

“I enjoy this. This is my second time,” Graves said, while going to each base. “I was looking forward to it. A few minutes ago, man, I wanted to knock it over the fence.”

Tuesday’s event was the 15th veterans game. Usually a game is held in the spring and fall, though the fall 2018 game was wiped out by Hurricane Michael.

A crowd holding American flags welcomed the veterans — whose service spanned World War II, Korea and Vietnam — and cheered as each one headed to the dugout when arriving from a tour bus. Each veteran was introduced before the game.

The national anthem and “God Bless America” were sung, and previous players who died were honored with an Angels in the Outfield memorial pole. Assistants helped the veterans to each base and manned the outfield with them.

“We, along with everybody you see here, are here to help thank you for your service and hopefully make you feel young again, even if just for a while. This is a field where 172 of our Sims veterans have taken some swings and some laps around the bases,” veterans game founder Dave Johnson said. “I’m sure none of you ever thought you’d play a game of baseball again and maybe none of you ever did. Our Sims visitors, when they were young, they went off to battlefields in far-away places to serve our country and fight for our freedom instead of the ball fields to play.”

Heather Henderson, a speech pathologist at Sims, said the experience was awesome.

“It gives them the chance to get out, get some fresh air, socialize and keep them active. They really enjoy this. I’m glad to see them getting the credit they deserve,” Henderson said. “I’m glad there’s so many people that came out for this. It’s a good therapeutic thing, too.”

The Junior ROTC from Arnold High School handed out game medals to the veterans. Horses and representatives from the HOPE Project, which uses equine therapy to treat veterans who have PTSD and other injuries, as well as first responders also attended. A helicopter flyover also paid tribute to the veterans.