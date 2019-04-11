Wewahitchka High’s Odyssey of the Mind team, consisting of members Matthew Randig, Seth Calareso, Rebecca Shealy, Aleah Wooten, Matthew Suit and Katie Shealy, traveled last weekend to the state competition held at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Competing in the technical problem, which requires teams to combine dramatic ability with engineering skills, the team presented a dynamic skit complete with a working robot that had to complete several tasks in order to earn points. Only the top five squads out of the 21-team field in the high school division of the technical area earned a trip to the winner’s stage and WHS netted enough points to land a hard-fought fifth place finish thus propelling them to the coveted championship podium.

According to Coach April Bidwell, “We knew coming in that the technical problem was the toughest area in the competition. Typically, we choose the classics division, because it focuses more on acting ability and we are quite strong with dramatic skills. However, this bunch of students wanted to take a risk, so we jumped in the technical division and we placed quite well. Additionally, the students and I learned a ton about science in general and robotic engineering specifically. This is a great group to work with and I am so proud of their efforts. With all but our one senior returning, I am looking forward to even better results at the state competition next year.”