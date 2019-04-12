Do you know what Franklin D. Roosevelt, Japan and cherry trees have in common? “The Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.,” you answer triumphantly.

But do you know what international incident between FDR, cherry trees, a stubborn reporter named “Cissy” and The Washington Times-Herald have in common? It’s a droll story, and it has no villain.

The planting of cherry trees originated in 1912 as a gift of friendship to the people of the United States from the people of Japan. The beauty of the cherry blossom is a potent symbol and epitomizes the Japanese culture throughout the ages.

First Lady Helen Taft and the Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted the first two Yoshino cherry trees on the north end of the Tidal Basin. Originally there were 3,020 cherry trees of 12 different varieties.

These were planted at East Potomac Park, on the Washington Monument grounds and along the Tidal Basin. For Washingtonians, the trees came to symbolize a natural splendor at the center of our nation’s capital, adding rich sights that would be cherished and visited by thousands of visitors for several years.

By 1936, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Commission was formed and planning got under way for construction. The present-day location at the Tidal Basin was selected in 1937, but indignant public criticism soon followed because building in that location would result in the removal of Japanese flowering cherry trees from the Tidal Basin area.

Citizens, clubs, boards and associations of Washington began a city-wide protest against the destruction of these splendid trees. Eleanor “Cissy” Patterson, the owner and editor of the Washington Times-Herald, published several articles criticizing FDR’s administration, and organized people to take action.

On Nov. 17, 1938, the day construction began on the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, 50 women marched on the White House, led by Patterson and armed with a petition to stop the damage to the trees. The following day, the same women chained themselves to a tree at the construction site, with hopes to stop the work. They seized shovels from workers, re-filled holes and prepared for a standoff against workers and bulldozers in order to help save the trees.

FDR claimed Washington newspapers were exaggerating and that just 88 trees would be destroyed. Meanwhile, the Washington Post quoted a park official as saying, “For the past two weeks we have been removing trees in the Tidal Basin area for transplanting. None have been chopped down nor will any be.”

The women were ultimately convinced to stand down after being served lunch by Assistant Secretary of the Interior Michael Strauss. After never-ending cups of coffee, the ladies’ need for restrooms hastened their decision to remove the chains. FDR then had the rest of the trees removed in the middle of the night to avoid any further conflict.

So, when you see the gorgeous cherry trees along the Tidal Basin, think of how coffee, ladies and the morning newspaper influenced America. Not to mention, ‘round town!

