I grew up as a Methodist in the 1950s and 1960s. During that time, the Sunday before Easter was Palm Sunday, celebrating Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. I suspect the preacher referred to events to come that week such as the Last Supper and Good Friday, but all I remember is the celebration. Infants and children were baptized and we looked forward to Easter Sunday, chocolate bunnies and colored eggs.

For Episcopal Christians and other denominations as well, the Sunday before Easter is now “The Sunday of the Passion: Palm Sunday.” Our worship begins with joy, a parade and the singing of “All glory, laud and honor to thee, Redeemer, King! To whom the lips of children made sweet hosannas ring.” The Passion Gospel and sermon move us from joy to sorrow, from songs to tears: from celebration to betrayal, arrest, denial, trial, death and burial.

Becoming an adult — and hearing and participating in and knowing the whole story — changes everything. As St. Paul wrote in I Corinthians 13:11-12: “When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child; when I became an adult, I put an end to childish ways. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then we will see face to face. Now I know only in part; then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.”

The life, death and resurrection of Jesus form the core of the faith of those of us who are Christians. During His lifetime, Jesus welcomed the stranger, including women, foreigners and lepers. He healed the sick and forgave sins. He proclaimed good news to the poor, release to the captives and the acceptable year of the Lord’s favor. (Luke 4:14-21)

He lived by the words of the prophet Micah, “to act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6:8)

He preached the Beatitudes everywhere he went, and proclaimed as the first and great commandment words He had heard and read in Leviticus and Deuteronomy: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and soul and mind and strength and love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:34-40)

In living as he did, Jesus began to be called King and Messiah by those who followed Him. As Jesus proclaimed God’s love by word and deed, human leaders, both political and religious, saw Him as an impediment to their power and authority, and Scripture tells us that they determined to get rid of Him.

We, like those who feared Jesus in His lifetime and encouraged His death, may also fear His call on our lives. We at times find it difficult to love mercy, do justice and walk humbly with our God, so on Palm Sunday, we pray:

“Almighty God, whose most dear Son went not up to joy but first He suffered pain, and entered not into glory before He was crucified; mercifully grant that we, walking in the way of the cross, may find it none other than the way of life and peace.” (BCP, 272)

As we enter Holy Week, we remember Jesus by walking the way of the cross with Him: from the joy and on through betrayal and trial to death and burial and then we wait ... for God to act.

The Rev. Ben Alford is the former part-time rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.