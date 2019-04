The Capitol School held a Trike-A-Thon on Friday featuring its preschoolers to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Last year, the preschoolers raised more than $2,000 for the hospital. The Memphis, Tennessee-based hospital focuses on curing children of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and it covers all costs associated with treatment, housing, travel and food for families undergoing care. To learn more, go to www.stjude.org.