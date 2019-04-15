A Terrebonne Parish recreation district’s board has taken a prudent and trust-inducing move by putting off a planned tax election. And the board could do even more to endear itself to long-suffering local taxpayers.

The Recreation District 2-3 board had planned to ask voters on May 4 to renew its 5-mill property tax. But the reversed itself and removed the item from the May 4 ballot, saving taxpayers an estimated $25,000 to $30,000.

If there is an election day with no statewide ballot items scheduled, the local entities that place votes on the ballot have to share the cost of holding the election. It is a sensible rule, and since the recreation district had the only local item, it would have had to pay the entire cost of the election.

Well done to the board for pushing back the election and saving the public so much money. This is an excellent lesson for other local agencies, which seem to try to hold small elections when there is nothing else on the ballot, hoping for smaller turnouts than those that come with larger issues.

While this was certainly a case of good government winning out, the recreation board can do even more to protect the public’s interests. Since the current tax doesn’t expire until the end of 2020, there is no rush in holding the election. As the parish continues to look into its various options for recreation – including consolidating its many districts into one parishwide operation as is the case in so many other parishes – it would be wise to hold off on asking for another long-term tax or indebting the parish with long-term bonds financed based on that tax.

“Our residents need a system that will speed up completion of the sports park, maintain our neighborhood parks and allow for future needs to be met while helping to grow our economy,” said Hank Babin, a representative of Rec Reform for Terrebonne. “Let’s vote on a new direction first. Rec 2-3 still has all of 2020 and part of 2021 to get their millage renewed if we decide to keep things as they currently are.”

That is well-said, and it’s good advice for a government body that has just shown its ability to act in the best interest of local taxpayers.

