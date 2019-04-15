The Rotary Club of Crestview will hold its 26th annual Rotary Roundup Dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Baker Arena.

Formerly the Wild Game Dinner, this event has grown to include a live band — Teal Magnolias — a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Keynote speaker this year is Colonel Edward L. Hubbard, who spent six years, seven months and 12 days of his 28 years of service in the United States Air Force as a POW in North Vietnam. Colonel Hubbard is now an internationally known motivational speaker, author and photographer.

As in previous years, all of the proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Crestview’s health, hunger and literacy programs, including Okaloosa County Schools and many other local non-profit organizations.

Sponsors are still being sought at various levels. Individual tickets for the event are $50, available at www.eventbrite.com/e/crestview-rotarys-2019-rotary-

For more details, please contact Whitney at 229-630-1866, Allyson at 850-305-0678 or email CrestviewRotary@outlook.com.