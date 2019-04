The Santa Rosa Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. April 23 at Bella Luna Italian Bistro, 7289 Navarre Parkway. Guest speaker will be T. R. Reeves MD, a board certified general surgeon, vascular surgeon and addiction medicine provider. He will attend with his assistant, Sue Minnick Contact Jodi Volmert at Jodi.volmert@gmail.com or 850-936-6941 no later than Wednesday, April 17 , if you plan to attend. Visitors are welcome.