EASTER BRUNCH

Cinclare to offer special meal



Cinclare Southern Bistro in Thibodaux will be open for a special Easter Brunch on Sunday.

Seating will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with a spread of savory and sweet options, and specialty brunch-inspired drinks.



Reservations will only be accepted by calling 227-9507 and leaving a voicemail message.

Cinclare is at 601 W. Third St.

UNLIMITED SEAFOOD

Nicholls Athletics to hold fundraiser



Nicholls State University Athletics will host the 19th annual Seafood Extravaganza presented by Bubba’s II Po-Boys at 6 p.m. May 9.

Guests will dine on all-you-can-eat seafood, including lobster, crawfish, shrimp and more. Proceeds go toward scholarships for student-athletes.

Tickets for the dinner in the Cotillion Ballroom at the Donald G. Bollinger Memorial Student Union cost $100 and 10 tickets go for $900.

Visit GeauxColonels.com or call the Nicholls Ticket Office at 448-4790. For sponsorship opportunities, call General Manager of Sales Jake Dunnam at 221-4259.

NUTRITION PROGRAM

LSU AgCenter to hold seminars

The LSU AgCenter will be hosting a free four-week series for adults led by a registered dietitian on creating a healthy diet.

The weekly meetings will include cooking demos, samples and handouts. Participants will also receive kitchen gadgets.

The series, entitled "Let's Eat for the Health of It," will run for four consecutive Fridays starting at 10 a.m. April 26 at Root 2 Rise, 605 Barrow St., Houma.

For information, visit root2risehouma.com/events.