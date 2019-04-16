PANAMA CITY — Voters in Panama City, Lynn Haven, Parker, Mexico Beach and Panama City Beach will head to polls today for municipal Super Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., locations are dependent on where people live.

The most expensive and most watched race this cycle is for Panama City Mayor, as incumbent Greg Brudnicki faces two challengers, Dr. Michael Rohan and Lynne Schneider.

Brudnicki has spent $81,196 in a campaign that has focused on carrying out the long-term recovery plan he drafted in the weeks after the storm, compared to $23,981 by Rohan who has focused his public appearances on what he views as Brudnicki’s failings and $17,937 by Schneider who has focused on improved communications and rebuilding.

There is also a three way race for the Panama City Ward II seat, between incumbent Ken Brown who has spent $2,441, the current Community Redevelopment Agency Director Toni Shamplain who has spent $1,866 and political newcomer Marquis Tyson who has spent $1,085.

Brown has campaigned on the status quo, while Shamplain has highlighted her deep knowledge base of the area and how redevelopment works. Tyson, who was inspired to run by the violence that killed his classmates and has a criminal record, is focused on improving outcomes for residents.

In Lynn Haven, Mayor Margo Anderson avoided a competitor, leading to races for just Seat 1 and Seat 2. The current commissioner in those seats — Antonius Barnes and Rodney Friend — did not choose to seek re-election, creating an open field.

In the Seat 1 race, businessman Brandon Aldridge has sent $7,232. Dale Robitaille and Bob Schultz have spent $149 and $1,225 respectively.

In Seat 2, Pat Perno has spent $23,376 and Pamela Hiller has spent $629.

Parker has had a quiet race.

Former Councillor Tonya Barrow has spent only one penny in her bid to get back in the game and unseat incumbent Ron Chaple who has spent $149 to keep Seat 2. The Seat 4 race has been more active with Stacie Galbreath spending $3,879 in a race against Ken Thomas Jr.

In Mexico Beach, Group 2 Councillor Bill McGlothlin has spent $377 to keep the seat, while his opponent Jerry Smith has spent $1,815. Similarly, incumbent Linda Albrecht has spent $513 while her opponent Bobby Pollock has spent $1,431 in the Group 3.

Panama City Beach does not have any races, but there is a ballot question for voters to decide on. In question is the city’s Civil Service Board, which hires and promotes permanent employees, and has been the subject of much debate in recent meetings as some feel the system operates too slowly.

The ballot question would repeal the existing Civil Service system if passed, with the intent of re-establishing it in the City’s Code of Ordinances. The Civil Service Board will continue to hear disciplinary appeals.