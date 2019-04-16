Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige will return to play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Aug. 25, co-billed with rapper Nas.

Blige last performed at the amphitheater July, 3 2014; this will be Nas' first Tuscaloosa Amphitheater performance.

Dubbed the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul by Sean John Combs, who produced her first two albums, Blige pioneered melding R&B, soul and gospel with hip-hop on her 1992 debut "What's the 411?," and the 1994 followup "My Life," which has been named to all-time-greatest lists by Rolling Stone and Time. She's sold more than 80 million records worldwide, with No. 1 hits including “You Remind Me,” “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry,” "Thick of It," "U + Me (Love Lesson)," “Family Affair” and “Be Without You,” which spent 75 weeks on the charts.

Her Top 10 hits include "Whole Damn Year," "Set Me Free," "Only Love," "Doubt," “Reminisce,” “Love No Limit,” “Be Happy,” “Love Is All We Need,” “I Can Love You,” “Everything,” “Seven Days,” “All That I Can Say,” “Deep Inside,” “Rainy Dayz," "Love Yourself" (with Kanye West), and “Love @ 1st Sight” (with Method Man). Billboard's ranked her as the most successful female R&B artist of the past 25 years.

She's won nine Grammys, four American Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music awards. She became the first person to be nominated for both acting (best supporting actress) and songwriting (best original song, for "Mighty River") in the same year for her work on the 2017 film "Mudbound."

As an actress, she's been in other films including "I Can Do Bad All My Myself," "Rock of Ages" and "Black Nativity," and starred or guested on TV shows including "The Umbrella Academy," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Ghost Whisperer," "30 Rock" and "Entourage." On NBC's 2015 "The Wiz Live!," Blige played Evillene, Wicked Witch of the West. Her songs have appeared on numerous soundtracks, and she's launched sunglasses and fragrance lines, and her own record label, Matriarch Records.

Son of jazz musician Olu Dar, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones performs as Nas, a songwriter and rapper with eight multi-platinum albums, selling more than 30 million worldwide. "Illmatic," his 1994 debut album, has been lauded as one of the great all-time hip hop records, but it was his 1996 multi-platinum followup "It Was Written" that made Nas a worldwide phenomenon, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it stayed four weeks. Among his best-of accolades are MTV's ranking at No. 5 greatest MC; The Source naming him No. 2 lyricist, all-time; and about.com ranking him No. 1 on its best MCs list.

His hits include the No. 1 "Street Dreams," "Halftime," "Got Ur Self A...," "Nastradamus, "Nas is Like," "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)" (with Lauryn Hill), "Hate Me Now" (with Puff Daddy), "I Can," "One Mic" and "Made You Look."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, for $99.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $49.50 and $25, plus fees and service charges, according to Birmingham-based booking agent Red Mountain Entertainment, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Gates will open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.