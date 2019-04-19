It seems like every time I think Lafourche Parish politics have hit their low point, someone breaks out a shovel and takes them down another level.

Over the course of Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle’s tenure, time and again constituents have been shocked by his stubborn refusal to cooperate or communicate with the Parish Council or, by extension, the people the council members represent.

But even that bad governance was outdone recently when Cantrelle’s risk manager, Brent Abadie, started a war of scathing words with Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete over, of all things, recreation.

Lafourche Parish politics have long been marked by a savage and short-sighted provincialism defined by petty jealousies and political shenanigans. This latest bit of nonsense at the top of local government seems to be another infestation of the same.

It all started last year when Cantrelle abruptly ended a two-decade arrangement whereby the parish returned some of the recreation property tax it collects within the city to the city. Because the city has its own recreation department, the parish operates no recreation facilities or services inside Thibodaux, but the city’s people are taxed for that purpose nonetheless.

To make up the difference in revenue, Eschete imposed a small surcharge on non-city residents who participate in city recreation programs.

Just to be clear, Thibodaux residents are being taxed twice for the same purpose but getting a return on only one of those taxes. They have to foot the bill for city recreation and pay the parish millage for recreation. But they get none of the parish money returned to their own recreation department.

So there’s an issue of fairness at play here. And a small charge for the many people who seek recreation services within the city simply amounts to a leveling of the playing field, as it were.

Still, Eschete offered to remove the fee if the parish would once again share some of the city-collected parish taxes with Thibodaux.

At least one member of Cantrelle’s administration seemed to take the move as a personal affront.

Here is an excerpt from Abadie’s emails on the matter:

“To be blunt, he (Eschete) is playing games and that is not going to accomplish anything but polarizing the parties further and perpetuate his immoral discrimination against Parish citizens. It is extortion and he is penalizing children and families to achieve his misguided political purposes.”

He also said the parish will not participate in “discrimination against any group of people, will not exploit children and families for political gain, and will not be bullied or threatened by Mayor Eschete.”

Juggling the delicate finances of the city while having hotheads in parish government changing the rules on him has to be a tough assignment for Eschete. And attempting to make up missing revenue by imposing a fee on people who are paying no taxes for city recreation is one way to do it.

But to equate the mayor’s actions with extortion and discrimination seems beyond the pale even fore a member of the Cantrelle administration. And, surprisingly, even Cantrelle said as much.

The parish president said he has disciplined Abadie for the crude emails, of which he says he had no prior knowledge.

“I can assure the people of Lafourche Parish that disciplinary action has been taken, and such repeated offenses will not be tolerated.” Cantrelle said.

It seems like the purpose of recreation programs for children could draw people together and compel their best efforts at fairness and efficiency.

But if you think that, you haven’t watched Lafourche Parish government for long enough.

