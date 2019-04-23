On Monday night, University of Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell began the long drive to Sea Island, Ga., a 500-mile trip (that’s one way) that’s just one of the necessities of match play golf.

The Crimson Tide players, fresh off an impressive 19-stroke win in last weekend’s inaugural Shoal Creek Invitational, get to fly over today, not as a reward but due to the uncertainty as to how long they will be staying. In the SEC Tournament format, set up along the lines of the NCAA Championship, there are three rounds of stroke play, with eight teams advancing to match play on Saturday morning. A win there and the semifinalists play Saturday afternoon to reach Sunday’s finals.

Alabama, ranked No. 22 nationally in the latest GolfStat rankings — a solid ranking, but behind several SEC teams, including No. 4 Vanderbilt — has a chance, thanks largely to late-season momentum.

“We just wanted to get some rounds going at the end of the year,” said sophomore Wilson Furr, the medalist at Shoal Creek last weekend. “We played this (Sea Island) course last year. I love the place. It’s demanding. You can’t fake your way around Sea Island.

And we are looking forward to match play.

"In match play, you have to take everything slow. The thing about that is, a lot of our guys are really good at it. I think match play is one of our strengths.”

The confidence comes even as the Crimson Tide’s top returning golfer, Davis Shore, won’t be making the trip due to injury.

“It’s been an incredible roller coaster year for us,” Crimson Tide coach Jay Seawell said. “But we never stopped working. We are a great example that good practices make good results. We never stopped practicing hard. We’ve had some of our best practices of the year in the last two weeks and it paid huge dividends last weekend.

“It will be the same five players for us. Alex Green will go with us as the sixth man and that’s all we’ve got. Davis Shore (torn labrum) is out here on one crutch today. He’s doing great in recovery but he’s obviously not ready to go.”

The five-man rotation for UA consists of Furr, junior Josh Sedeno, sophomore Jake DeZoort and freshmen Frankie Capan III and Prescott Butler. It’s a talented unit, even if it is short on experience.

“We are still a good team,” said Seawell, who took Alabama to an NCAA runner-up finish in 2018. “Davis Riley decided to go pro at the (semester) break and that put us in a little bit of a tailspin. We’ve had to recreate an entire team. Then Davis Shore (torn abrum) got hurt. But we look at that and say, 'It’s not adversity, it’s a chance for team building.'

“Wilson has probably been the heartbeat and the soul of this team. He has always been a good player but his maturation has paid a huge dividend. He’s mature enough now in match play to win any match he is in.”

If the Crimson Tide can play to its potential, the long drive — in a van, not off the tee — will have paid off.

Reach Cecil Hurt at cecil@tidesports.com or 205-722-0225.