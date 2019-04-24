PANAMA CITY BEACH — A deputy dispatched to a disturbance at a bar arrives to spot a man "inside of the building yank the front door out of the hands of the female bartender."

"I rushed inside the building and made contact with the male and quickly detained him as he was being very loud and potentially violent," the deputy wrote.

The man is placed in a patrol car while the deputy speaks with the bar's owner. He reports the man was in the bar "for several hours buying alcohol for himself and other patrons. As the bar was closing for the night and the man was the last person in there, the owner asked him if he could pay and leave. The man said he would once he got off the phone and then continued to walk around the bar on his phone speaking with his 'C.O.' "

At one point the man was headed toward his truck, still not having paid the $98 tab (not including tip), and the security guard stopped him before he could leave and made him return to the bar. Since the bar was closing, all the doors except the main one were locked for the night. The owner and staff told the man they weren't letting him leave until he paid, so the man "walked over to a locked door located at the South West side of the building and kicked it very hard resulting in it bending and no longer being able to be latched."

The door, however, did not open.

The deputy then spoke with the man, who he described as "very verbally aggressive towards law enforcement while I was asking him about the situation. He advised that his brother was on the way with the money to pay for the tab however his phone was dead so he could not call him and ask where he was. He also refused to let me charge his phone for him in order to call his brother."

The deputy asks the man if he has any money to pay the tab, "however he advised that he was going through a divorce and did not."

With no way to tell if the man's brother was actually on his way, and given that he was going to jail for criminal mischief anyway, the deputy decided to go ahead and make the drive to the jail.

"It should be noted that he was not buckled into a seat belt as he was acting aggressive and I did not feel comfortable putting myself in a position to get bit or spit on," the deputy noted, although the ride went off without incident.