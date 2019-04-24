Competence and integrity — at last

As a recently retired educator who taught both elementary and middle school in Okaloosa County for over 35 years, I know just how important a competent superintendent is. I certainly saw my fair share of incompetent superintendents and that less than stellar leadership influences everything from teacher morale to student achievement. It seems that, with Marcus Chambers at the helm, Okaloosa County Schools is getting back the integrity and competence that seems to have been lost.

Chambers asked in his January Letter “The Forward Path for Okaloosa County Schools,” for the public to “judge his performance by his actions in the upcoming months”. As a retired educator, parent, and now grandparent with grandchildren in this district, I am doing just that. I must say I have been beyond impressed with his attentiveness and ability to dig in and get straight to work in getting this district back on the right course. From seeing the articles in the Daily News about parent focus group meetings in ESE to sit downs with teachers- both retired and current- Chambers’ actions are speaking far louder than others’ words. That transparency and presence are why Chambers deserves to be commended for removing the black cloud that lingered over the district.

My former colleagues who are still in the classroom say that since the removal of the cloud from the district, they feel as if they can do what they were hired to do: educate Okaloosa’s youth with a superintendent who wholly supports them. They too are judging Chambers based on his performance and competence and say, so far, so good! Knowing the massive task Chambers had at the end of January and seeing his progress thus far, it is clear that he was the right person Gov. DeSantis could’ve chosen to get Okaloosa County School District back on track through his integrity and transparency. Job well done, sir.

Helen Holt, Fort Walton Beach