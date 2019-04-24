LYNN HAVEN - During and after a Lynn Haven Commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton declined to comment on FBI subpoenas recently served to the City of Lynn Haven related to former City Manager Michael White and two Bay County businesses, citing an “ongoing investigation.”

The subpoenas requested “any and all” paperwork related to White, including his personnel file, contracts, agreements, emails, text messages, credit card statements, invoices submitted to the city for reimbursement, cancelled checks paying those reimbursements and payroll. Two other subpoenas were served related to city business with Erosion Control Specialists and Greenleaf Lawn Care, requesting “any and all documents and records relating to the two companies, including even email and text communications between city employees and individuals associated with the company.

According to the state’s Division of Corporations, Greenleaf Lawn Care of Bay County, LLC lists Joshua Daniel Anderson as the registered agent, with Serenity Anderson and Tiffany White listed as Title Shareholders

The city can either provide all the documentation requested to the FBI or appear before a grand jury on May 7 with the documents said.

White was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on March 17 in connection with a domestic violence incident during which he allegedly pointed a firearm at his wife twice during an argument. He was suspended with pay that day and later resigned, but was, through his contract, paid a significant amount of money through the terms of his resignation. White has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(Eryn Dion contributed to this report.)