LYNN HAVEN — The finale for the Panama City Pops Orchestra's 23rd season is sold out, according to Pops Board President Connie Gittard.

The show, "Myths and Muses," will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School, which has become the Pops' home since Hurricane Michael damaged the Marina Civic Center in Panama City.

Conductor David Ott and the orchestra will explore who inspired the composers of classical music and what motivated the music that survived through the ages. Highlighting the program for the first half of the evening will be Mozart’s romantic and powerful “Symphony No. 40 in G minor,” often referred to as “The Great” symphony, played in its entirety. The classical section will also include works from Smetana’s “The Bartered Bride,” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Song of India,” featuring Pops principal clarinet John W. Divine as soloist.

In the second half, the Pops will treat the audience to a menu of light classical works and popular pieces inspired by muses ranging from Mother Nature to modern fiction, by composers from the 19th and 20th centuries. However, the originally scheduled appearance by guest clarinetist Richie Hawley of the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond the orchestra’s control. The cancellation was another twist in a season already full of improvisations.

“Despite displacement from our home stage and a delayed start to our season, the orchestra, conductor and board of directors have been committed to performing,” Gittard said. “Our patrons have been grateful for the diversion that an evening with the symphony represents, and we have been more than happy to deliver.”

In a letter to the Board of Directors five days after the disaster, Ott expressed optimism that has resounded for the past six months: “Take note that music is more than merely hearing lovely sounds. It reaches to the core of the soul and beyond. It inspires, heals, dramatizes and epitomizes the aspirations of man's hopes.”

During the evening, the Pops will conduct two raffles. One will be for the framed original “Maestro” by local artist, Roy Zenner. The featured work of art on this season’s marketing materials is currently on display at the Panama City Center for the Arts. The second is for a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings donated by David Adamson Designer Jewelry. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the orchestra’s annual fund. For details on the jewelry and raffle, visit the website, PanamaCityPops.org, or call 850-785-POPS (7677).

Season ticket renewal forms will be distributed at the concert. Regular season concert dates are planned for Oct. 19, 2019; and Jan. 18, March 14 and April 25, 2020. Additional holiday concerts are planned in late November and mid-December.