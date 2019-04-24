Get some ideas from the most comprehensive calendar of events happening in and around Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

Festival International de Louisiane

What: Billed as the largest international music and arts festival in the United States with a special emphasis on the connection between Acadiana and the Francophone world. The festival features musical performances by artists from over 20 countries along with workshops, exhibits, visual art, theater and other forms of performance arts.

When: April 24-28.

Where: Downtown Lafayette.

Info: festivalinternational.org.

Yngwie Malmsteen

What: Swedish heavy-metal guitar icon performs in New Orleans.

When: 8 p.m. April 25.

Where: House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., New Orleans.

Tickets: $29-128.50 at livenation.com.

La Fete du Monde



What: Formerly known as the Lockport Food Festival, swamp pop extravaganza of Louisiana's Cajun Bayou. Features live music, dancing, Cajun food and carnival rides.

When: April 26-28.

Where: Lafourche Parish Pavilion, 4484 La. 1, Raceland.

Info: www.facebook.com/lockportfoodfestival.

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

What: Annual music festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with music, culture and food. Headliners include Billy Joel, Earth, Wind and Fire, Dave Matthews Band, Katy Perry, Jimmy Buffett, Pitbull, Santana, Diana Ross, Van Morrison and Al Green.

When: April 27-29, May 2-5.

Where: Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans.

Cost: Tickets start at $75 for single day passes $85 at the gate.

Terrebonne Parish Relay for Life

What: Annual run, walk and festival raising money for the American Cancer Society. It's the largest relay in Louisiana and second largest in the South, with over 10,000 participants.

When: 3-11 p.m. April 27.

Where: Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma.

Info: Becky Breaux, becky.breaux@cancer.org or 856-0580.

Writing workshop

What: Michael Martin, assistant professor of English at Nicholls State University, in collaboration with the Center for Bayou Studies, will host a two-part writing workshop. The session’s two parts start with a concentrated study of identity-centered, place-based, nonfiction writing. The second part is a hands-on writing workshop where participants create their own place-based Louisiana nonfiction writing. No writing experience is necessary. Writers of all levels are welcome.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 27.

Where: Thibodaux Library Branch, 705 W. Fifth St., Thibodaux.

Cost: Free.

Master Gardener Plant Sale

What: Master Gardeners of Lafourche and Terrebonne annual plant sale. Vegetables, herbs and plants that have been propagated by Master Gardeners and are clearly labeled by name with growing instructions. Cash only, no credit cards.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.

Where: Raceland AgCenter, 115 Texas St., Raceland.

Government Mule

What: Southern-rock jam band with roots in the Allman Brothers winds up its American tour with two shows in New Orleans.

When: April 27 and May 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans.

Tickets: $30-82 at ticketmaster.com.

Laurel Valley Spring Festival

What: Arts and crafts show with cultural demonstrations including antique engines and boat building. Kids can feed farm animals. Food and drinks will be available.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28.

Where: 595 La. 308, Thibodaux.

Info: 446-7456.

Band Concert

What: The Bayou Community Band will play at Nicholls State University, sponsored by Nicholls and the Peltier Foundation.

When: 3 p.m. April 28.

Where: Peltier Auditorium, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux.

Cost: Free to the public.

Melissa Etheridge

What: Singer-songwriter comes to New Orleans to support her new album, entitled "The Medicine Show."

When: 8 p.m. April 28.

Where: Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans.

Tickets: $39.50 and up at ticketmaster.com.

Derby on the Bayou

What: Celebration of the 2019 Kentucky Derby, sponsored by the Foundation for the Terrebonne General Medical Center, with Mint Juleps, food, a Grandest Hat Contest, bourbon tasting, lawn games and the Kentucky Derby streaming live. Money raised will be designated to purchase and operate a "Wellness on Wheels" mobile health unit to be used for screenings, blood donations and wellness across the community.

When: 3-6:30 p.m. May 4.

Where: Orange Grove Plantation, 4062-4106 Bayou Black Drive, Houma.

Tickets: $100 at eventbrite.com.

Info: Catherine Straatmann at 873-4603 or catherine.straatmann@tgmc.com.

Thibodaux Firemen's Fair

What: The largest volunteer fire department fair in the country featuring carnival rides, live entertainment, parade, auction and Cajun food.

When: May 2-5. Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Where: 1101 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux.

Tickets: Admission is free.

Info: www.firemensfair.com.

Rougarou Ball

What: Costume ball fundraiser by the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, featuring food, drinks, entertainment, live/silent auction and the presentation of the queen.

When: May 4, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma.

Tickets: $65 single tickets, with sponsorship levels up to $1,250 for private seating for 10.

Info: 580-7289 or rougaroufest.org.

Girls on the Run Trivia Night

What: Trivia Night fundraising event to support Girls on the Run's scholarship programs for young girls in our community whose families are unable to pay the program fee. The event will feature a half and half cash raffle, a pick your prize raffle, concessions for purchase and a cash prize for the winning team.

When: May 4, 6 p.m.

Where: Evergreen Cajun Center, 4694 W. Main St., Houma.

Tickets: Trivia teams are available for $150 per team, with a six-person team maximum. There are also a limited number of trivia round sponsorships available for local businesses.

Info: Brandy at 413-3447.

CASA of Terrebonne Crawfish Boil-off and 5K

What: 12th annual fundraiser for CASA of Terrebonne put on by the Herman J. Courville Foundation and Southdown Bar and Grill. All race participants will receive beverages at the end of the race and one pound of boiled crawfish. Cash prizes awarded for top three teams in cook-off.

When: 5K at 7 a.m., crawfish boil starts at 11 a.m. May 4.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive, Houma.

Tickets: $35 entry fee for 5K, $75/team entry fee for cook-off; $5 admission for general public, includes first pound of crawfish.

Info: boiloff5k.com.

St. Gregory Royal Run 5k

What: Fundraising event for the St. Gregory School technology fund, 1-mile fun run and 5K race, in conjunction with second annual St. Gregory Music Festival.

When: May 4, registration starts at 8 a.m., fun run at 8:30 a.m., 5K race at 9 a.m.

Where: St. Gregory School, 441 Sixth St., Houma.

Registration: $15 for either race at the gate.

Info: emily.bordelon@htdiocese.org or mary.guidroz@htdiocese.org.

Evanescence

What: Gothic rock band brings Synthesis Tour to New Orleans

When: 8 p.m. May 7.

Where: Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans.

Tickets: ticketmaster.com.

Bryan Adams

What: Canadian rocker brings his Shine a Light World Tour to New Orleans.

When: 8 p.m. May 9.

Where: Champions Square next to Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans.

Tickets: $25-$350 at ticketmaster.com.

Garbage

What: Post-grunge, alt-rock band plays in New Orleans.

When: 7 p.m. May 10.

Where: Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., New Orleans.

Tickets: $39-182.25 at livenation.com.

TFAE Run for Excellence and Food Fest

What: Annual 5K run and food festival fundraiser for the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, which includes all-you-can-eat food from more than 35 food vendors and all-you-can-drink beer and soft drinks.

When: May 11. Onsite registration starts at 3 p.m., kids' fun run starts at 5:30 p.m., 5K run starts at 6 p.m., Food Fest opens at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Houma.

Cost: Pre-registration (through May 3): child $20, adult $30. Race Day: child $25, adult $35. Food Fest only: child $15, adult $25.

Info: runforexcellence.com.

Mudbug Boil-Off

What: Third annual Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 52 crawfish boil competition, with all-you-can-eat crawfish, live auction, fun for kids and live music.

When: Gates open at noon May 11.

Where: St. Philip Street between La. 1 and West Third Street, West Second Street from La. 1 to St. Louis Street and La. 1 from Jackson Street to St. Louis Street, downtown Thibodaux.

Tickets: $300 for cooking teams, admission for the public is $15.

New Kids on the Block



What: Popular boy band (now grown up) performs.

When: 8 p.m. May 11.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: $26 to $156 at ticketmaster.com.

Foo Fighters

What: Rescheduled concerts featuring Dave Grohl's post-grunge rock band and collaborations with Trombone Shorty and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

When: Trombone Shorty May 15, Preservation Hall Jazz Band May 16, 8 p.m. both nights.

Where: Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., New Orleans.

Tickets: From $320 at stubhub.com and livenation.com.

india.arie

What: American soul and R&B artist performs in New Orleans.

When: May 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans.

Tickets: From $39 at ticketmaster.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

What: Iconic Southern rock band brings farewell tour to New Orleans

When: 7 p.m. May 17.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: $26 to $350 at ticketmaster.com.

La Bonne Terre Festival

What: Fundraiser for a new Maria Immacolata Catholic School. The festival will feature live music, food, silent auction, rides and games.

When: 8 a.m.-11 p.m. May 18.

Where: 246 Corporate Drive, Houma.

Info: labonneterrefestival.org.

Art Show and Reception

What: Reception in conjunction with exhibition of the oil paintings of local artist and former local art teacher Roberta “Bobbie” Dickerson.

When: Reception on May 19, from 2-4 p.m. Dickerson’s exhibit at Southdown will be available for viewing from May 13 through July 1.

Where: Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

George Benson

What: Jazz/pop guitarist tour in support of his latest album, "Walking to New Orleans" in ... New Orleans.

When: 7 p.m. May 21.

Where: Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., New Orleans.

Tickets: $44-82 at ticketmaster.com.

Paul McCartney

What: Former Beatle performs in concert.

When: 8 p.m. May 23.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: $29.50 to $250 at ticketmaster.com.

Ariana Grande

What: Pop star performs during Sweetener World Tour.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 25.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: $46 to $261 at ticketmaster.com.

Bayou Country Superfest

What: Two-day festival of country music returns to Baton Rouge for its 10th anniversary. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean headline the event.

When: May 25-26.

Where: LSU Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge.

Tickets: Two-day general admission $150, reserved seats up to $450 at livenation.com.

Info: bayoucountrysuperfest.com.

Health Fair

What: Aqua Safety First aquatic and health program, with free swimming instruction, CPR training and first aid awareness, free health screenings, medical and mental health vendors, door prizes and free lunch. Sponsored by Healthy Blue.

When: June 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Dumas Auditorium and Pool, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma.

Cost: Free.

Info: 504-617-5881.

Swamp Camp

What: Science-based, week-long adventure camps for kids ages 9-12. Camp activities include swamp tours, lessons on fish anatomy, presentations by wetlands experts, levee tours, a Cajun food fest, crabbing, water safety, USDA Sugarcane Research Station Tour, alligator farm tour and more.

When: June 3-7, June 10-14 and June 17-21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Where: Drop-off at Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum, 7910 W. Park Ave. in Houma.

Cost: $135 per week. Camp fees include all field trip costs.

Info: 580-7289 or email shicks@slwdc.org.

Gheens Bon Mange' Festival

What: Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations. Inflatables and obstacle courses as well as a variety of music including swamp pop, country and other favorites.

When: June 7-9.

Where: Vacherie-Gheens Community Center, 1783 La. 654, Gheens.

Tickets: Admission and parking are free.

Info: 532-6587.

Weird Al Yankovic

What: Satirical rocker brings The Strings Attached tour to New Orleans.

When: 8 p.m. June 13.

Where: Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans.

Tickets: Tickets start at $47.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Bud and Burgers

What: Fourth annual burger-grilling contest, co-hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Houma Sunrise and Houma-Terrebonne, sponsored by Budweiser. Chefs from area restaurants, corporations and backyard amateurs compete against each other for the title "King of Burgers.” Event-goers will be served a small tasting (1/4 of a burger) from over 21 competitors, live music by the bands Vintage and Stormy.

When: June 15, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Southdown Plantation's Buquet Pavilion, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma.

Tickets: $10, children 4-under free.

Outlaws and Renegades Tour

What: Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels are going "on the lam" to Baton Rouge. The Cadillac Three will open.

When: June 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge.

Tickets: $40-75 at ticketmaster.com.

Tales of the Cocktail

What: 17th annual gathering that’s equal parts cocktail conference and family reunion will feature a spirited schedule of brand new seminars, tastings, competitions and networking events for the hospitality industry.

When: July 16-21.

Where: Royal Sonesta Hotel, 300 Bourbon St., New Orleans.

Info: talesofthecocktail.org.

Michael Buble

What: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performs in New Orleans.

When: 8 p.m. July 17.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: Starting at $46 at ticketmaster.com.

Queen with Adam Lambert

What: Frontman Adam Lambert joins iconic rock band's remaining co-founders, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, on "Rhapsody" tour.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 20.

Where: Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans.

Tickets: $46-$172 at ticketmaster.com.

Carrie Underwood

Who: Popular country singer performs.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.

Tickets: $46 to $90.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Cut Off Youth Center Hurricane Festival

What: Celebrating Cajun culture, this festival features delicious food, live music and carnival rides for all ages. Raffles and auctions with proceeds going to the Cut Off Youth Center.

When: Sept. 27-29.

Where: 205 W. 79th St., Cut Off.

Tickets: Free to the public.

Info: 632-7616.

La Fete des Vieux Temps

What: Called the "Festival of Old Times" this event features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts and crafts show.

When: Oct. 4-6.

Where: 4484 La. 1, Raceland.

Info: lafetedesvieuxtemps.com.