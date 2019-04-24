Chicken Cordon Blue Skillet

Use leftover ham for this quick supper dish.

• 8 ounces uncooked medium egg noodles

• 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

• 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

• 1/2 cup cubed fully cooked ham

• 1/4 cup water

• Minced fresh parsley

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, sprinkle chicken with pepper. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute chicken just until browned, 3-5 minutes. Stir in soup, cheese, ham and water; cook, covered, over medium heat until cheese is melted and chicken is no longer pink, 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in noodles. Sprinkle with parsley.

tasteofhome.com