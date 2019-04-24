The time has come for me to begin to separate myself from some of the more than 700 cookbooks that line my shelves. I have cookbooks that are old, new and in between, and on every topic from appetizers to vegetables. I have local cookbooks, Southern cookbooks, ethnic cookbooks, slow cooker cookbooks, quick cooking, diet cookbooks and a collection of Junior League cookbooks from all over. I have cookbooks that are general and those that are specific to one form of cooking, like baking or grilling, for example. You name it; I probably have it.

So here’s the deal. You share one of your favorite recipes with the News and if I use it in my column, I’ll give you a cookbook. (You will have to pick up the cookbook at the News. No shipping.)

When you submit your recipe, tell me generally what type of cookbook you would like and I’ll select one for you. Please include your phone number and email address with the recipe, in case I have a question about your recipe or about what type of cookbook you would like. You may send your recipe to the News (Betty Slowe, The Tuscaloosa News, 315 28th Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401) or email it to me at my email address below. Tell me where you got the recipe if you know; I realize that recipes are handed down and around and the original source may be lost.

I look forward to receiving your recipes and sharing them with readers.

The recipe below is the effort of me and my sisters to duplicate our mother’s ham and egg pie, which while delicious, served two purposes. It used the leftover boiled eggs and the leftover ham from Easter. She rarely measured ingredients, a time-consuming delay when you have made a dish a hundred times, but we did our best to create the delicious pie she made.

Ham and Egg Pie

• 3 cups chopped ham

• 4 boiled eggs

• ½ cup milk

• Black pepper, to taste

• Salt, if needed

• Biscuit dough — enough for about 8 biscuits.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Boil ham in 4 cups of water until ham is tender. Slice boiled eggs and set aside.

When ham is tender, add milk and black pepper to the broth. Taste before adding salt.

Divide the biscuit dough in half. Half will be used for dumplings, the rest for a top crust.

For dumplings, pinch or cut off small pieces of dough and drop in the simmering broth. Simmer for 5 minutes to cook the dumplings. Carefully stir in sliced eggs and pour into a casserole dish.

Roll out remainder of biscuit dough and place over ham mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until crust is brown and filling is bubbly.

Lost a recipe? Have a recipe to share? Reach Betty Slowe at bettyslowe6@gmail.com.