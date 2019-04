* Surfside Serenity is held 6 p.m. CT Fridays at First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach, 823 N. 15th Street.

• Port St. Joe Serenity is held 7 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Thursdays at First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, at the intersection of Monument Ave. and U.S. 98.

• Wewa Serenity is held 6 p.m. CT Mondays at First United Methodist Church of Wewahitchka on State 71.