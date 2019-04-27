HOKES BLUFF — No. 1 Hokes Bluff is moving on to the Class 4A baseball quarterfinals.

The Eagles swept Wilson with a 3-0 series opening win followed by a 4-2 victory in the nightcap Estes/Wright Field on Friday night.

Pitching dominated the night for the Eagles (23-3).

Dylan Teague was near untouchable for Hokes Bluff in game one.

The Warriors' best scoring opportunity came in the first inning after William Thompson and Payton Graham reached on singles. Teague then forced Conner Wynn to ground into a fielder’s choice and struck out the next two to end the threat. Wilson only could muster two more hits the remainder of the game.

“Dylan Teague pitched like the Dylan Teague we know,” Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson said. “He carved them up. After those first two hits, then it was the Dylan Teague special. He didn’t throw a lot of changeups. It was mostly fastball, curveball. It was obvious his fastball was moving because they couldn’t barrel it up.”

Teague pitched all seven innings, only allowing four hits and striking out nine.

“It started out in the bullpen where I was throwing strikes,” Teague said. “Then I came out here and I was feeling it from first pitch.”

Wilson pitcher and Auburn commit Ashton Daniel was a tough code to crack for the Eagles and an error resulted in their first run in the fifth inning.

Teague laid down a bunt down the first base line and a throwing error by the catcher allowed Carson Eubanks to score from second.

Houston Edwards then singled home another run to extend Hokes Bluff’s lead to 2-0. The Eagles’ final run of the opener came on another Wilson error to score Ashton Gulledge.

In the nightcap, Hokes Bluff took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning as Eubanks scored after an error at shortstop.

That was enough for pitcher Payton Lemons. The sophomore gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), struck out 10 and walked one in 101 pitches in six innings.

And that came after a rocky first inning.

Lemons threw 36 pitches in the frame and Wilson scored one run on a wild pitch to tie the game. Koby Addison put Hokes Bluff on the scoreboard in the top of the first with a solo home run.

Each team scored one run in the fourth inning. Jackson Fielding scored on a wild pitch for the Eagles and Owen Robertson doubled to score a run for the Warriors.

Hokes Bluff added an insurance run in the seventh inning as Gulledge scored on a throwing error. Caleb McGinnis tossed the last inning in relief for the save.

The Eagles travel to Fayette County on Friday for the quarterfinals.