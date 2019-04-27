Red Cross

The West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross, 2130 Paul W. Bryant Drive, Suite B, Tuscaloosa, needs comfort care kit items for local fire victims. Travel size items that are most needed include hairbrushes, hand lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, hair conditioner, feminine products and disposable razors. Call Bibby Bailey, Executive Director, at 205-650-3167.

Habitat ReStore

Habitat ReStore, a Habitat for Humanity discount home supply store, needs gently used and new construction materials and home improvement supplies: appliances, furniture, hardware, cabinets, plumbing, sinks, bathtubs, countertops, flooring, doors, lighting, paint, electrical supplies, lumber, shutters, siding and windows/screens. Dropped off Mon.-Sat., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Habitat ReStore, 1120 35th St., Suite B, Tuscaloosa. Call 349-4620, email restore@habitattuscaloosa.org, or visit tuscaloosarestore.org.

Wings of Grace

The Wings of Grace Relief Center, 3101 Alabama Ave. NE, needs donations of clothing (especially large and extra large sizes in men's and women's); canned food items; and hygiene items and monetary donations. Clothing is offered one week and food the next week. The center’s hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday. All clients must fill out a new form and bring a valid photo ID. Call 759-1039.