Not content with unnecessarily complicating the implementation of citizen-driven amendments to the Florida Constitution, or undermining their intent, the state Legislature is barreling ahead with bills to make these initiatives even more difficult.

Last week, the House of Representatives approved a noxious bill aimed at placing additional restrictions on the ability of ex-felons to have their voting rights restored.

The requirements in the bill, including the payment of all court costs and liens before rights are restored, did not appear in either the ballot summary or complete text of Amendment 4.

That amendment, which was placed on the ballot following a statewide petition drive, was approved by 64.5 percent of voters in 2018; that high percentage means there was bipartisan support for the measure.

Amendment 4 was intended to remove the state’s onerous, discriminatory barriers for certain ex-felons seeking to have a constitutional right restored. The plain intent of the amendment’s language was clear.

Yet, the House did more than ignore the intent of voters: It adopted what has become a typical “we partisans know best in Tallahassee what is best for a politically divided state” attitude and took overt steps to undermine the amendment and its implementation.

A less draconian measure is pending in the Senate, but it is unnecessary. The proponents of the amendment intended for it to be self-executing — for the very reason that they feared political manipulation if implementation by the Legislature were required.

Those fears were warranted, just as they were when Floridians approved medical-marijuana and land-conservation amendments.

Then, on Thursday, the House passed another bill, again along party lines, that also demonstrates disrespect for citizen-driven amendments. It includes increased reporting requirements, additional bureaucracy and legally questionable limits on who can be paid to collect petition signatures. (Consideration for placement on the ballot requires 766,000 verified signatures from registered voters from more than half of Florida’s congressional districts.) A similar bill is pending in the Senate.

Information is fine — the Division of Elections clearly reports the names of organizations that lead petition drives, and posts the amounts of financial contributions to those political committees and the names of donors — but hurdles are not. (Another pending bill would ask voters to raise the threshold for passage of amendments to 66 percent from 60 percent.)

What’s more, there are no serious problems with the process.

During the last two election cycles, only four initiatives resulted from petition drives. Three were approved; one, led by the utility industry, failed.

Far more proposed amendments were directly placed on the ballot during that span by the Legislature and Constitution Revision Commission.

Earlier in the 2019 legislative session, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said, in reference to citizen initiatives: “This is an area that has gotten out of control.”

Actually, as it relates to undermining initiative-based amendments, it’s the Legislature that has gotten out of control.

Article I, Section 1, of Florida’s constitution states: “All political power is inherent in the people.”

If only the supporters of these bills believed as much.

This editorial originally appeared in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.