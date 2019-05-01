BILOXI, Miss. (AP) " The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is extending the state's shrimping season until 6 a.m. Friday, May 10.

The extension applies to Mississippi territorial waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel.

The department conducts routine shrimp sampling, and if there's an indication that large numbers of juvenile brown shrimp have moved into the area, the season may be closed earlier than the extended date.

Waters north of the Intracoastal Waterway remain closed.

Waters east of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway are open to shrimping year-round.