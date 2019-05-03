The iris is one of spring’s most beautiful flowers. Hardy in this area, the rhizomes are extremely easy to grow and maintain. The lovely blossom of the iris attracts bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. We have a few other types of irises, but the most abundant in our landscape is the bearded iris.

Over the years, we have planted irises in several areas. Rows of irises are planted along the driveway, on both sides. Most of those planted there are bearded irises in shades of purple and white along with solid yellow ones. Right now the purple and white irises are in bloom.

A planting bed by the garage contains a profusion of yellow flag irises that generally bloom at the same time as a collection of red bee balm (manarda) that is planted in the same bed. The yellow and red combination is outstanding. That brilliant show will occur later in the spring.

On the left side of the slope out front grows a group of salmon colored irises, along with a mass of yellow bearded irises. Those have begun to form buds, but have not flowered. More irises grow in a planting bed around a large tulip poplar tree near the front porch. That bed contains pale purple as well as yellow bearded irises that are not yet blooming. Additional irises are scattered throughout the landscape.

Irises should be planted in nutritious, textured, neutral to slightly acidic, well-drained soil. To bloom well, they should receive at least 6 hours of sunlight.

Before planting, cultivate a designated area and dig each planting hole a few inches deep. When situating irises in the soil, the roots on the bottom of the rhizome should be planted beneath the soil, but the top of the rhizome should be slightly exposed. Apply a slow release fertilizer low in nitrogen, and water well. Do not mulch because rhizomes should remain exposed to the sun and air to avoid rot.

Once irises have completed their blooming cycle, do not remove the green blades. The greenery should remain to feed the rhizomes for the coming year, but go ahead and remove the flower stalks and trim off the old, brown, sun-burned tips.

After several years, in late summer when iris clumps become crowded and stop blooming, divide and replant them. At that time, cut the remaining blades in a fan shape before replanting.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.