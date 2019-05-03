MONTGOMERY — Alabama health officials say there is a confirmed case of measles in the state.

State Health Officer Scott Harris says a case of measles was confirmed Thursday in an infant under a year old. The infant was not old enough to have been immunized.

The Alabama case is in St. Clair County.

It is the first confirmed case in Alabama after concerns about a resurgence of measles in several parts of the country. Harris says most of those outbreaks involved people who traveled internationally and brought the illness into areas with large numbers of unvaccinated people.

State health officials are still investigating the Alabama case and if any people were exposed while the child was contagious.

Harris says the best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated.