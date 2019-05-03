Who says there’s a generation gap?

The very notion has been shattered by a couple of projects Southside High School seniors have been involved in this year.

First up was Senior Buddies, the brainchild of Cassie Clark, the school’s media specialist and National Honor Society sponsor.

Clark saw a news report about some younger students — third-graders — elsewhere in the U.S. who had adopted older members of their community as pen pals.

For those with no frame of reference beyond Google, pen pals were people who communicated regularly using “ancient” methods like pen or pencil, paper, envelopes, postage stamps and the U.S. Mail. Baby boomers will smile at the memories of running to the postbox to find out what their pals were up to. Of course people today can do that instantaneously with a few key strokes. There was just something more special — maybe it was the building sense of anticipation — about how things used to be.

Clark looked for a way to recapture that and centered on Southside Baptist Church. She contacted Bill Drummons, a longtime staff member at the church who retired in 2017, to see if senior adults there would be willing to write to her students. The response was so strong that Clark had to expand the program beyond National Honor Society students, her original intention, to include other 12th-graders.

The exchanges were all via letters written by hand — no email — and according to Clark the students adapted well, relishing in the anticipation we spoke of and expressing gratitude at being able to share their plans and accomplishments with, and seek counsel from, people with vastly greater life experiences.

The second project — more in the students’ collective wheelhouses — was Generation App. The mission was for 12th-graders to whom cellphones, tablets and the like are practically extensions of their fingers to help older folks who aren’t as fluent in modern technology.

Senior Buddies participants were a perfect group to share that knowledge with, so Southside High recently hosted a reception where they could meet their young pen pals face-to-face and get help with their devices. It was an enjoyable and productive experience for all concerned.

Some would call this a “feel-good story.” That label is a bit trite, plus we think it diminishes the divide bridging that went on here. Kudos to everyone who made these projects happen — and we hope other schools are taking notes. (We doubt the Southside folks would mind.)