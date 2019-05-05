The headline on the top of Page A6 in our Friday edition was pretty direct: “Poll shows most in US want changes in the government.”

It also shouldn’t surprise a soul, given the level of polarization — a word we keep dragging out; no one with a functioning brain can accuse us of using it improperly without seeming ridiculous — in our politics as we sit between election cycles with the 2020 presidential race already underway.

The survey by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs found that 54 percent of Americans — by party, 61 percent of Democrats and 52 percent of Republicans — think there should be major changes in how this country is governed.

What’s jarring, though, is that 12 percent of those who responded to the survey — and again, the breakdown of that number crosses party lines, encompassing Democrats, Republicans and a significant number of independents — want to blow everything up (not literally of course) and start over. They favor completely replacing the system of government put in place 232 years ago by the Founding Fathers.

Whoa.

There’s a massive difference between tweaking or repairing something, and scrapping it.

Want to be jarred some more? A full 8 percent of the respondents who say they’re HAPPY with the federal government’s performance in an assortment of areas mentioned in the survey still want to completely overhaul the system.

We understand the frustrations percolating in the U.S. The survey found that everyday voters on both sides, the folks who ultimately are supposed to run the show, think they have painfully little actual influence compared to the wealthy and large corporations and businesses.

Those feelings fueled Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in 2016, and are fueling many of the Democratic campaigns that are seeking to send him back to his tower on Fifth Avenue.

Of course, a constitutional convention aimed at instituting such things like a requirement that the federal budget be balanced has been a gleam in the eye of conservatives for generations. The problem is that people with completely opposite views of government’s proper role in our daily lives would be at that convention, too, fighting just as hard to codify their beliefs and values in law.

Just thinking about a constitutional overhaul in the internet era gives us an icy twinge in the innards.

It might be entertaining — Vince McMahon probably could promote it at the University of Michigan’s stadium, the largest in the U.S., sell tickets for large prices and fill the house.

However, picture the around-the-clock, proctological media coverage; the cause-advocating demonstrators outside, screaming their vendettas night and day; the endless social media circus; and, most likely, the complete inability to reach consensus on a new system by whomever is tasked (that prospect brought another icy twinge) with creating one.

Because the No. 1 problem here, as we’ve said so many times, is that the loudest voices on each side act like it’s going to be the apocalypse if they don’t get exactly what they want, when they want it, and aren’t in the mood for compromise — which is how our present governmental system was born.

Some of those compromises from 1787 — like the ones involving slavery — have bitten us badly and required a bloody toll to repair.

We still think the Founders got it basically right — and that compromise as a concept isn’t an epithet — and would counsel those yelling “blow it up” to think hard about what they’re saying, and the potential consequences.