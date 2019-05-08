CRESTVIEW — The Foy Shaw Scholarship began in 2012 to remember a distinguished businessman, former Crestview mayor and past chamber president who passed away.

Craig Shaw, Foy’s son, said the scholarship seemed like the right way to honor his late father.

“Years ago my dad sat on a fundraising board at the college that supplemented fundraisers for scholarships for the school,” Craig said. “He always raised funds to help kids go to school so it seemed like a natural way to honor his legacy and his memory.”

This year, Crestview High School senior, Chandler Holloway, was chosen as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship.

“It’s a hard decision to make,” Craig said. “One of the things that narrowed it down to Chandler was his grasp of understanding on community service and the vision that my dad had for it.

“Not to mention, he is a super outstanding student,” he added. “He’s very advanced for a high school student."

Holloway, who will be attending Florida State University in the fall, said receiving the scholarship was an honor.

“I know the Shaw family on a personal level,” said Holloway. “They reflect his (Foy Shaw's) love of education, they relish in that.”

Holloway said he applied for the scholarship because it hits close to home.

“I liked this one because I am a homebody and I believe giving back to the community is big,” said Holloway. “It was one I was really striving to get because of what it represented.”

Holloway said the scholarship is in line with what he would like to do with his future: helping others by becoming a surgeon.

He added that he plans to bring his expertise in the field back to Crestview.

“I want to give back to the community that has helped my family through treating its citizens,” Holloway said. “To have a doctor who was born and raised here to give back, I think would be great.

“That’s what Crestview is all about is family and pride in where you’re from."

The scholarship is open to any graduating senior at local schools. Funds for the scholarship are raised through donations from individuals and businesses in the area.