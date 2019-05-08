The U.S. economy is doing so well that last week saw analysis pieces in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post that said its success showed the need to rethink old assumptions about how the world worked.

Until recently, many economists believed that the huge tax cuts that President Donald Trump and the then-Republican Congress passed in December 2017 were fueling a “sugar high” in the United States that couldn’t be sustained. The assumption was that after the high faded, a recession was inevitable.

But not only is unemployment at 3.6 percent, a 50-year low, wages are improving among lower- and middle-income workers more so than earlier in this century, when nearly all economic gains went to the wealthiest Americans. Average hourly wages have gone up by 3.2 percent since a year ago.

According to many economists, because of various structural reasons, “full employment” in the U.S. was supposed to be around 4.8 percent. And according to nearly all economists, wage growth is supposed to lead to inflation. Instead, inflation has been 1.6 percent over the past year — even lower than the Federal Reserve Board had hoped. The tax and regulatory relief that Trump has orchestrated on top of the years of good economic news may have created a feedback loop of growing confidence that erases the residual doubts left over from the Great Recession — doubts that have haunted businesses and consumers alike.

There are many skeptics, of course. Some assert that the economy has been goosed primarily by heavy government spending — reflecting the Keynesian theory about spurring growth, not the Arthur Laffer-Jack Kemp theory about the glories of tax cuts. But as respected liberal economist Jared Bernstein recently wrote, even if you believe Trump has made big mistakes, he “still gets credit for stimulating an economy that most economists wrongly thought was already at full employment” — and his policies “could even induce faster growth that sticks around.”

Against this backdrop, anyone raising fears about Trump’s economic stewardship is sure to be dismissed as a hater by the 40%-plus of Americans whose faith in the president has basically never wavered. But even the biggest fan of Trump should be nervous about the possibility that he could trigger a global economic downturn through a trade war with China. His two weekend tweets threatening a huge increase in tariffs on China this Friday created turmoil in markets across the world.

Trump’s tweets came after he was told by U.S. negotiators that in trade talks, Beijing had dropped a past promise to stop requiring U.S. companies to reveal their proprietary technologies if they wanted to do business in China. So it’s easy to see the tweets as a standard pressure tactic to get a trade deal across the bottom line. But the nervousness of analysts interviewed by various news outlets was palpable. After more than two years of Trump’s threats, what if Beijing has had enough?

Be careful, Mr. President. Here’s hoping the U.S. economy looks as sunny in a week as it does today.

