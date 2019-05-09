GADSDEN — A Georgia teenager is dead after slipping and falling in the gorge below a waterfall in Alabama.

The Gadsden Times reports the 19-year-old from Rome, Georgia, died Tuesday evening while hiking with a group at Noccalula Falls.

The victim's name hasn't been released. But Gadsden Fire Chief Stephen Carroll says she fell off rocks below the waterfall and went into a creek that runs through a gorge.

Police found the teen more than a half-mile from the base of the falls. They began resuscitation efforts that lasted more than an hour.

Two other people who were with the victim had to be rescued from a rocky area within the creek.