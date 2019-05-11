The Holy Spirit softball team won three games on Friday, inlcuding a 12-1 victory over Berry, to win the Class 1A East Central Regional championship. The Saints (20-10) advance to next week's state tournament in Montgomery and begins play Friday at 9 a.m.

In the championship game, Lilly Laubenthal had three hits with three RBIs, Olivia Watkins with two hits and Alyssa Faircloth allowed just one hit and one earned run in six innings with four walks and nine strikeouts to get the win in the circle.

Earlier, Holy Spirit defeated Heritage Christian 17-0 in three innings. Lilly Laubenthal three hits and four RBIs, Claire Laubenthal had two hits and one RBI and Anna Simon had two hits and one RBI. Faircloth allowed no hits, no runs and struck out seven in two innings.

four innings Holy Spirit beat Verbena 15-0 in four innings with Faircloth getting the win. She pitched all four innings and allowed one hit with four strikeouts. Lilly Laubenthal had two hits. Olivia Watkins had two hits with two RBIs and Halle Mason had three hits with four RBIs.

CLASS 4A East Regional

ACA advances to state tournament

OXFORD – American Christian Academy (32-8) is bound for the Class 4A state tournament after defeating second-seeded Holtville, 9-7, for the championship of the East Regional in Oxford on Friday. The Patriots play next Friday in Montgomery.

Katherine Grill had a triple and a double in the regional final. Anna Grace Barrett and Halle Payne each had two doubles. Hanna Hargrove, Melissa Fray and Lauren Carroll each had a single. Payne (24-6) was the winning pitcher, striking out one batter, walking five batters, and allowing five hits.

After trailing, 1-0, going into the bottom of the first inning, ACA scored four runs in its turn at bat. ACA scored another run in the second inning and gave up two runs in the fourth and another four runs in the fifth which gave Holtville a 7-5 lead against ACA. ACA came out in the bottom of the fifth and scored three more runs to regain and take the lead, 8-7. The Patriots scored their final run in the seventh inning.

That was one of three games ACA played, defeating Dallas County, 19-1, in the first round. The Patriots scored 14 runs in the first inning in that game, which was run-ruled and completed in three innings. Hannah Miles hit three singles in that game. Grill had a double and a single, and Fray hit two singles. Carroll was the winning pitcher, striking out four batters in two innings. Emily Jones pitched the final inning in relief.

ACA followed that win with an 8-0 win against Leeds. Hanna Reid and Grill hit two singles. Payne, Fray, Miles, Barrett and Carroll all hit singles in that game. Payne was the winning pitcher, striking out eight batters, walking two and allowing one hit.