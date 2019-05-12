Back in the day, a woman brought with her to her marriage a dowry — land, money, goods or a combination of the three. No longer generally followed, the custom echoes. The custom of the bride’s family paying for the wedding, the bridal shower, even the fading custom of a “hope chest,” can be traced to dowries.

In more affluent marriages, the dowry was usually land and money; less affluent marriages usually brought goods. The basic idea behind a “goods dowry” is that the new bride had whatever she needed to set up housekeeping immediately. Our customs change, but they never really fade away.

Some women back in the day brought no dowry. My mother was one. There are a couple of reasons. First, Mom and Dad essentially eloped. The other reason was simpler: Mom essentially married Dad with only the clothes she owned and just a few other personal items. Mom’s father died when she was less than two years old — either from a massive stroke or a brain aneurysm at age 51 — so she had no memories of him whatsoever. Mom’s mother died when she was in her teens. Mother and her seven siblings raised themselves on their farm, and she grew up in an excruciatingly crushing poverty.

So, the only dowry Mother had was what she had earned herself in a few months of being out her own. She was born down in Camden, Alabama, and had followed a brother and sister-in-law up here when they told her she’d be able to get a job easily in Attalla. She met Dad not long afterward. Mom didn’t even really know how to cook, she later joked. Her mother-in-law taught her.

What Mom brought as dowry to her marriage was her stories and her sensibility. Now Mom had some great stories of growing up in Camden, so many that I cannot even begin to pick a favorite. Born a Spencer, she had heard most of her stories about her father’s family “second-hand” from her older siblings — that’s why I was occasionally able to surprise her with things about them I learned from my genealogical research.

One thing was that her family had been one of the wealthiest families in that part of the state in the 19th century. That fact surprised her, but it explained many things and brought much of their history into focus. Her stories about the Spencers always had a sense of tragedy, for example, a sense of some great calamity befalling the family. I had always thought it had come from her mother’s death from cancer — a long, drawn-out death that Mother witnessed up close when she was in her teens.

Some of Mom’s behaviors, I later realized, could be traced to an upper-class sensibility that her family never really lost, despite their loss of land and wealth. One of her grandfathers, for example, had been eulogized as the “beau ideal of a Southern gentleman” on the front page of the local newspaper. Mother never knew him, but she had that same sense of honor, rare today. She never forgot an insult, for example. Ever. She forgave them, but she never forgot them. She was very sweet-tempered, but always sharp.

A small example of that is the one time I had the temerity to criticize her cooking. First of all, Mom was a great cook; she had learned well from her mother-in-law. I still miss her fried chicken and her cornbread, but there was one thing she couldn’t get right at all — okra. She fried it to the consistency of stubborn gravel, and I pointed out once — after she taught me to cook — that she might want to cook it at just a little lower temperature for not quite so long a time. After that, whenever she made it, she’d always pointedly ask me as we sat down to eat, “How’s that okra for you?”

When I was researching her family, I talked to a historian over the telephone about them. Due to their significance, Mom’s family rated some slight scholarly interest; there’s even a book about them, in fact. Anyway, when I gave him my full name — David Spencer Murdock — he asked, “Are you of the Wilcox County Spencers?” (By the way, down there they pronounce it “Spehn-suh,” as he did.) Without giving me a chance to reply, he continued, “I know who stole your family’s ...” and named some long-lost family relic from the 19th century of which neither Mother or I had ever heard. I suddenly realized — he expected me to take revenge! I told him that I would inform my Spenser cousins since they should be the ones to set right the family honor. That satisfied him.

I thought about this all last week as my brother and I were going through some of Mom and Dad’s things, and we found framed portraits of Mom’s mother and father as young people in all their finery they had left. Mom, I know you can hear me up there — I wish I’d never said anything about the okra. I’d dearly lovely to bust a tooth or two on it today.

Happy Mother’s Day to all.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.