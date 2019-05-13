Five Fort Walton Beach Medical Center nurses have been named local winners of the DAISY Award for providing extraordinary nursing care. The nurses honored are Vanessa Romero-Cano, Anastasiya Powell, Kathy Nellie, Barb McDaniel, and Kat Phillips.

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center has participated in the DAISY Award program for many years. Nurses are nominated by patients and fellow employees and are selected based on their clinical expertise and demonstration of extraordinary compassionate care.

Vanessa Romero-Cano and Anastasiya Powell both work in the CVICU; Kathy Nellis works in Behavioral Services; and Barb McDaniel and Kat Phillips both work in the Med Surg unit. One patient wrote, “Kat was amazing while I was in the hospital. She always made it a point to discuss what was going on. She was very outgoing and compassionate, and whenever I needed something, she always responded fast. She is an asset to FWBMC.”

“We receive letters each and every day about how extraordinary our staff is, so we are very proud to be able to honor five nurses this year during National Nurses Week. They are so deserving," said Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The Daisy Award honors nurses who “go above and beyond” and make extraordinary differences in patient’s and families’ experiences in health care. The Daisy Award nomination is a way to recognize the compassion that is at the core of nursing practice and celebrate the impact nurses have on the lives of people for whom they care. The Daisy (Disease Attacking the Immune System) Award was started by the Patrick Barnes family as a way to honor exceptional nurses.