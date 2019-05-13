Louisiana’s prisoners are leading the way in testing a new treatment for opioid addiction.

BioCorRx has offered the state prison system 10 surgical implants, which are still in the testing phase. According to prison officials, the treatment lasts three or four months, relieving some of the symptoms of addicts and leading to a more likely outcome of recovery without recidivism or overdoses. The current treatment of injections is much more expensive and lasts only one month.

This seems to be a promising process that could make recovery more attainable. The one concern here is that it is being tested on prisoners before it has been cleared for use by federal health officials. The drug the implant delivers has been an effective treatment, but the implant is still being tested.

However, the program is being offered only to prisoners who volunteer for it as they prepare to re-enter society after their sentences. As long as it is completely voluntary, these prisoners might find long-lasting relief from the symptoms that could otherwise pave the way back into addiction and crime.

Some prisoner advocates have expressed concern that the precedent could make other prisoners more vulnerable to the use of unapproved medical devices. But this is what looks like a promising solution to a problem that has afflicted our criminal justice system for years: the ability of released former prisoners to beat the addictions that all too often paved their way into jail in the first place.

The other promising aspect of the program is that the state is emphasizing treatment over punishment. Yes, there is a recognition that these prisoners, like all others, have to serve their sentences. But there is also a recognition that there were issues that could have exacerbated these people’s legal problems and that treating those issues will be a key part of keeping them out of jail in the future.

“Something’s working,” said Dr. Susan Tucker, a clinical psychologist in Bossier Parish. “It is making a difference. It is effective. For the correctional population who are leaving us and are clean, it really is the perfect drug to use. This one cannot be abused.”

There are legitimate concerns about conducting medical testing on prisoners, but this looks like a case where those who are open to the treatment can get real benefits from it.

