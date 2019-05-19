Sunday

Principal

Steve Sawyer

Baccalaureate ceremonies

May 12, 2019, 6 p.m.

George Traweek Gymnasium

Graduation exercises

May 16, 2019, 6 p.m.

George Traweek Gymnasium

Valedictorian

William Lane Jacobs, son of Wesley and Cheli Jacobs.

Salutatorian

Kathryn Laine Henderson, daughter of Cathy Henderson and Chris Henderson.

School colors

Red and white

Class officers

Caleb Emberg, president

Will Jacobs, vice president

Karlee Kimbrell, secretary

Halle Duckworth, treasurer

Mason Fowler, SGA representative

Class motto

“The tassel is worth the hassle.”

Candidates for graduation include Cassidy Ann Nicole Beathard, Micheal Shawn Bickerton, Tyner Elizabeth Bowling, Hannah Grace Bray, Kourtni Payge Brueggemann, Halle Savannah Duckworth, Jeslyn Rose Earls, Joseph Caleb Emberg, Mason Alexander Fowler, Samuel Austin Franklin, Autumn Leeann Gibbs, Ashley Lauren Gray, Kathryn Laine Henderson, Carry Leann Hester, Kara Paige Hitt, Savannah Paige Hollingsworth, William Lane Jacobs, Deven LeeAnn Jones, Caitlyn Mariah Kimbrell, Cody Wayne Kimbrell, Karlee Bre’anna Kimbrell, Aaron Michael Lollar, Kendra Faye Miller, Jessica Leigh Pendley, Zachary Jace Smith, Bailey MacKenzie Thomas, Payton Brooke Tucker, Seth Michael Ward, Amy Leigh Watkins, Tether Austin Willcutt, Isaiah Tyreese Williams, Lydia Jennings Young. 