BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Nothing has changed.

Deontay Wilder still wants to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, and that still requires the World Boxing Council’s titleholder to defeat Anthony Joshua, who holds the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization belts, and Tyson Fury, the lineal champ.

“The heavyweight division is very small,” Wilder said after his first-round knockout of Dominic Breazeale last Saturday at Barclays Center. “So, why not have two fights? Three fights? That’s why I don’t understand how none of the big fights haven’t happened thus far. If you lose, OK. Rebuild yourself and get back up.”

A loss doesn’t signify the end of a career.

Of Wilder’s 42 professional career bouts, only eight opponents were undefeated. That includes his original title fight against Bermane Stiverne in 2015. Stiverne was 24-1-1 at the time and the WBC champion. Wilder obviously took that belt with a 12-round unanimous decision and two years later successfully defended it from Stiverne by a first-round knockout.

“If someone loses, you can come back,” said Wilder, a Tuscaloosa native. “Most of these challengers, they lose so many different times, but how many times do they get title fights?

“Look at Breazeale. He lost before, and now he’s in another title fight.”

It’s true. Breazeale lost to Joshua in 2016 by a seventh-round knockout. The IBF belt was on the line at the time. That was the only blemish on his record until Wilder made him 20-2-0 with 18 knockouts.

The three biggest names right now are all undefeated. Wilder is 41-0-1 with 40 knockouts. Fury is 27-0-1 with 19 knockouts. Joshua is 22-0 with 21 knockouts.

Wilder wants a rematch with Fury and his first shot at Joshua. Neither has worked out yet, and a big reason is because of coverage providers. Wilder has loyalties with Showtime, while Fury signed a deal with ESPN and Joshua is buddied up with DAZN.

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, said he’s currently in close negotiations with Joshua’s people and in constant contact with Fury’s team.

“All of these fights are going to happen,” Finkel said. “Whether they happen next or two fights down the road, you will see all of them in the near future, and they’ll be on terms that are respectable to Deontay.”

There is another name on the table, too.

Luis Ortiz showed up at Barclays Center and entered the ring after the Wilder-Breazeale bout ended. Ortiz, who fell to Wilder by a 10th-round technical knockout last year, publicly challenged Wilder to a rematch. Ortiz is 31-1 with 26 knockouts.

Afterward, Wilder danced around the idea. Give it a week, and there will be a better idea of who’s next. For now, the only thing that’s certain is he’s OK to return to the ring ASAP.

“He got in, and he got out,” said Jay Deas, Wilder’s co-manager and trainer. “So there’s no reason to say we’ll see you in 2020. I think we’re good for September or October.”

Just so happens both Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight next in June, meaning their timelines line up. Joshua will face Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) on June 1. Fury has Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) on June 15.

Wilder has made his stance known: Got to risk it all to have it all.

“It’s easy to stay on top,” Wilder said. “It’s easy to be a winner and go around as a winner with no losses and different things like that. Everybody wants to be a winner. But a real winner, a true winner, is someone that falls from that platform because everyone wants to see how they rebuild themselves and get back up in life.”

