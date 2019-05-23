Need an updated Coggins test? Are you planning to:

• move horses within/out of state?

• change ownership?

• breed horses?

• enter a horse in shows, exhibits, sales, trail rides, etc?

If so, the requirement in Florida is to have an updated Coggins done within the last 12 months in order to do so.

Our new large animal vet, Dr Y, will be administering Coggins exams at the 4-H Horse Club Arena at T.L. James Park on 521 Old Dairy Farm Road in Wewahitchka.

The event will take place 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. CT Saturday, June 1. Dr. Y will also be conducting farm visits from 1-5 p.m. CT for owners who have multiple horses.

• $35 per horse, plus $5 per mile charge from the arena to farm for the visit.

Important: You must pre-register. Call Lauren at 801-403-6903 or email cowgirlup9393@gmail.com by May 30. There will also be an information session and pre-registration at the Gulf County Extension Office 3-5 p.m. CT today and 9-11 a.m. CT Tuesday.