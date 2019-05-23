If I had as many children as God, I wouldn’t last a day after seeing how they treat each other. Correction: I wouldn’t last five minutes – make that five seconds.

Thankfully, God is infinitely long-suffering and immeasurably powerful. As our heavenly Father, He never grows weary of watching over us.

I, on the other hand, am human. I come up short in patience. And the only kind of supernatural power I’ve ever displayed was being able to keep my four young children’s names straight when calling one out for mistreating a sibling. They never tired of tattling and pointing out each other’s flaws.

I yearned for them to learn what it means to bear (tolerate, endure) one another’s shortcomings. I prayed that one day they’d work harder at helping each other succeed than they did at exposing and mocking each other’s weaknesses.

In a similar way, we can consider the way we bear with the weaknesses of our brothers and sisters in Christ – and the times we fail to cover (protect) one another.

This week, let’s focus on the first segment 1 Corinthians 13:7: “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things (ESV).”

Doesn’t it pull at your heart when a child you love is mistreated by their sibling, whom you also love? How much more does it grieve our heavenly Father when we undermine one another? Each time we expose or pick on people’s flaws, we perpetuate their shame and embarrassment, not to mention their growing disappointment with themselves. And each time, God not only sees the pain it causes the person who’s being picked on, but also the destruction it causes in the heart of the one doing the picking.

With this in mind, what if we made a decision to cover one another with love? What if we finally accepted that the people around us will never be perfect and chose to bear with each other’s flaws – and prayed they would have the grace to bear with ours, as well?

Sometimes the best way to love each other (besides praying for one another) is to tolerate each other’s imperfections, remembering we’re all works in progress. Then maybe we can begin to treat each other more lovingly – for more than five seconds at a time.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.