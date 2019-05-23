Having recently placed a very bright orange clownfish (windsock) in my garden, which dances in the wind; I was very proud of myself. My marigolds are thriving, my tomatoes are looking great and my Mama would be so proud of my peas, beans and corn. Therefore, I decided I needed a big fish in my garden to scare away raccoons or rabbits or other varmints that might try to steal my produce.

It is quite silly to think that my polyester fish will scare off raccoons, but I will enjoy looking at it.

Speaking of clownfish, I went to get in my car on Monday morning to drive to work, having not been in it since Friday. I don’t mind Mondays so much, because I do enjoy work. However, when I opened my door, it looked a little like an aquarium appropriate for my larger than life clownfish in my garden.

You see, it had rained for two days solid over the weekend and I had been enjoying life and the weather on Friday by opening up the moon roof or the hole in the top of my car. The water came straight in, filling my drink wells, soaking into my seats and pretty much waterlogging my mode of transportation.

I did what any scientist would do, or what most of my buddies at work would do. I took a couple of trash bags from the garage and covered my driver’s side back and seat. Yes, it looked quite silly, but it kept me from getting a wet backside on the way to work. I figure it will dry out over the next few days and as soon as the weather gets a little better, I will open all the doors and air it out.

Years ago, I would have fussed and maybe even cussed about the car being full of water, but not now so much. I enjoy life too much to let a little water slow me down and I’m very capable of doing something much worse and will definitely do it soon. Not that I want to do stupid things, but “Que Será Será,” as the song notes.

Speaking of that particular song made popular by Doris Day, we lost her recently. Such a beautiful woman, with a beautiful voice, died at the age of 97. Wow… that is a long life and I remember, as I am sure many of you do, seeing her in movies like Pillow Talk and Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.

The song, “Que Será Será,” was first introduced in Alfred Hitchcock’s movie, The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956. It starred Doris Day and James Stewart in the lead roles.

As the song goes, “Que será, será, Whatever will be, will be, The future's not ours to see, Que será, será…” I’m not so hung on letting things fall where they may to always leave my moon roof (hole in the top of my car) open all of the time, but it all seemed so appropriate.

Not that death is ever “appropriate,” but thinking of Doris Day, my clownfish blowing in the wind in the middle of my garden and my little car full of water.

Having come out of my annual physical with only a prescription for my high cholesterol, I feel very blessed. I did tell the doctor about my car full of water and possibly having memory problems. He just kind of laughed and asked me if I was married and had children and was getting older, etc. In other words, I got the picture.

He was telling me what I already knew. If that’s your biggest worry, you are in pretty good shape.

