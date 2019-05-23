Our son, brother, father, and grandfather,

We don't need a special day to bring you to mind,

The days we do not think of you are very hard to find.

Each morning when we awake we know you are gone,

And no one knows the heartache as we try to carry on.

Our heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow,

What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

Our thoughts are always with you,

Your place no one can fill.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

Your loving Family,

Mama, Daddy, Pat, Susan, Becky, Maddie and loved ones