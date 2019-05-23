Mr. James C. Horton, 99, of White City, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

He was born in Compass Lake, FL to James H. and Maggie D. Horton on December 23, 1919. He was a lifelong resident of this area and retired from St. Joe Paper Company. He was a charter member and deacon of White City Baptist Church. Mr. Horton was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in WWII. He was a former Gulf County commissioner, a member of Masonic Lodge # 111 and an avid gardener and outdoorsman.

Mr. Horton is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Eraldene Horton, and a grandson, Chris Horton.

He is survived by one son, David Horton (Carol); granddaughter, Dee Buchanan (Chris), grandson, Austin Horton (Jera); great-grandsons, Easton Buchanan and Wyatt Horton; and his recent wife and caregiver, Ollie V. Neel. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. EST, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at White City Baptist Church with Rev. Nick Davis officiating.

Interment followed in Holly Hill Cemetery. Masonic rites and military honors were accorded at graveside. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Joudie Brown, Royal Brown, Bruce Meredith, Austin Horton, Chris Buchanan, James Hersey and Michael Harvey.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

Southerland Family Funeral Home

Lynn Haven