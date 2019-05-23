The Class of 2019 is ready for its moment on the stage.

Those moments, the last of a high school career, will arrive in the next two days and will end school tenures unlike that endured by any past classes.

The public high schools will graduate their respective senior classes over the next two evenings, sending into adulthood a group that received a sudden dose of it early in the school year.

Ceremonies begin 7 p.m. ET tonight when Port St. Joe High School holds its commencement in the R. Marion Craig Coliseum, better known as “The Dome.”

Wewahitchka High School will send its Class of 2019 off beginning at 6 p.m. CT Friday in the school gymnasium.

And, unlike so many graduating classes that have come before, the Class of 2019 will always share that moniker with an additional badge of numbers, 10-10-18, the day Hurricane Michael altered the landscape.

“To overcome all of that adversity dealt by Hurricane Michael,” said Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton. “Just the fact that we had to miss so many days and still was able to meet graduation requirements.”

And, Norton noted, Gulf District Schools, after serving as havens for food and shelter in the days immediately after the storm, were the first to reopen, after more than two weeks, among the counties most impacted by Michael.

The transition from schools to shelters to schools again was one fueled by so many, in and out of the school district, but particularly the teachers, faculty and staff of the schools.

“I could go on and on about the stories and the heroes, but everyone played a role, including the kids,” Norton said.

So, in addition to turning a tassel and tossing a cap, the Class of 2019 will also be able to embrace that they were the Class of Michael.

The graduates, 133 of them, who will receive diplomas in the coming days:

Port St. Joe High School

Christian Edward Alcorn, Michael David Amerson III, Hannah Elizabeth Anderson, Dianara Angel, Dennis Dale Barfield III, Joel David Bogaert, Jarrett Clayton Browning, Christopher Mason Shane Bryan, Samantha Breanna Burkett, Caleb Jackson Butts, Christopher Joshua Butts, Thomas Fred Cole, Hannah Noelle Coppock;

Antiuna Glynette Croom, Donnie Joseph Cunningham, Jr., Jacob Lewis Curcie, Devion Deon’dre Davis, Haily Skyy Dennis, Skyler Ellen Dunlap, Kaitlin Elizabeth Dykes, Quinci Nicole Elphinstone, Victoria Michele Fountain, Hannah Ariel Fulk, Kendre Delonta Gant, Hailey Elyse Gay, Traderian Antwan Givens, Aaron Todd Godwin;

Gavin Wolfe Grady, Jaden Lyle Grantland, Hannah Elizabeth Graziano, Cory Clayton Hall, Cameron Jaquez Harmon, Jasmine Faye Hayes, Austin James Haynes, Chloe Marie Hemanes, Genevieve Necile Henson, Martha Alexis Holland, Delaney Brooke Ingalls, James Andrew Jones, Robert Jacob Kennedy, Bryanna Nichole Kinney;

Ana Rose LaCivita, Jonathan James Laine, Bailey Jane Lake, Kharisma Lashari Langston, Mab Angelique Lee, Kaylee Marie Leonard, Madison Paige Lewis, Marlon Eduardo Lopez, Jan-Michael Logan Lowe, Kyndell Alexis Moore, Peyton Alexander Nesemeier, Dylan Arturo Padilla, Lilia Ann Pangan, Sandy Eugene Quinn III;

Joshua Devin Richards, Travis Wynn Roberson, Marissa Nicole Scheck, Erin Elyse Sinor, Haleigh Renee Smith, Janiyah Michaela Spires, Bryce Kenneth Thomas, Curtis Layne Todd, Taylor Shyanne Todd, Lauren Nicole Tomlinson, Howard Leon Townsend, Jacob Levi Tracy, Jonnolan Christian Treglown, Eva Caroline Varnes, Nicholas Donald Jordan Ward, Kaleb Michael Reynolds Wolff, Isaiah Wright, Khayyon D. Zaccaro.

Wewahitchka High School

Zachary Dylan Ake, Vanecia Latrell Andrews, Skylar Alycee Barfield, Jacob Derrell Barlow, Daniel Stephen Bozeman, Ethan Bailey Brogdon, Elijah Beau Brown, Roman Garrett Brown, Sebastian Donald Demunck, Jaylen D. Desrosier, Michael Allan Fox, Colby Reese Gainnie, Dakota Ashlee Gortt, Truman Scott Green;

Corban William Grogan, Madison Leanne Hall, Jonathan Thomas Harvey, Cody Richard Hayes, Angel Victoria Heckenlively, Jaden Homer Tyrel Jackson, Dylan Matthew Jacobs, Randarius Daesean, Anna Rena Kelsoe, Cody Patrick Lee, Gracie Leeann Lester, Elexis Hope Linton, Hannah Marie Linton, Ashten Mikaela Lolley;

Blake Alexander Lynn, Russell Chason McKnight, Mary Madeline McMillian, Brett Wayne Miller, Maggie Grace Miller, Kristen Shell Nichols, Kaylee Ann Noel, Kimberly Hope Norris, Charles James Nowell, Trevor Jacob Nunnery, Taylor Lindsey Page, Rayanna Danielle Penix, Mathew Aaron Randig, Jeremiah Trenton Rardin;

Taylor Alexis Roberts, Kenneth Brett Roper, Amber Susanna Runyan, Jacob Dylan Salerno, Callie Renee Sanders, Elijah Gregory James Shackelford, Tyler James Skipper, Jantezia Chante Smith, Krista Marie Taylor, Kyleigh Jade Turner, Kristian Alyssa Ward, Kristal Paige Watson, Breanna Kaylein Weathers, Kristin Makayla Whitfield, Deydron Dontarias Williams, Dustin Bryce Williams.