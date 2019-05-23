1) Individuals that need assistance with self-care, nutrition and/or homemaking activities because of chronic health conditions or other problems of aging. This program is Community Care for the Elderly, there are no income restrictions, but a co-payment based on income is required.

2) Persons who live with a caregiver and need assistance with self-care, nutrition and/or homemaking activities because of chronic health conditions or other problems of aging. A small stipend for the caregiver is part of the benefit. This program is Home Care for the Elderly; income and asset restrictions apply.

Services available for caregivers

Respite services are available to caregivers for elders who have memory-loss related to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. To qualify for the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program the caregiver must provide care on a regular basis and live in the same home to qualify

For more information or to access the services provided, please contact the Elder Helpline at 1-800-963-5337.