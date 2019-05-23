Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football Coach Greg Jordan was not concerned about the points on the scoreboard last week as spring practice ended with a jamboree at Liberty County.

Sure, it was nice to see the scoreboard read 21-0 in favor of the Tiger Sharks after 16 minutes of play against R.F. Munroe and 7-0 in favor of Port St. Joe after 16 minutes against Liberty County.

But, Jordan was more focused on the basics: footwork, lining up in correct formation, blocking, tackling.

“I want to win when we play but what we want to do is control what we can control,” Jordan said. “Offensively, I thought we played pretty well.

“Overall, I thought we played well.”

The jamboree ultimately was formatted into eight-minute quarters, each team playing the other two teams for two quarters, or 16-minute halves.

“Given our numbers that is about what we wanted to play,” Jordan said, adding the initial format was for extended halves.

The Tiger Sharks are nearly starting from scratch after graduating two dozen players from last year’s squad.

Offensively, lineman D.J. Davis was the lone returning starter playing last Friday while defensively the Tiger Sharks returned eight starters.

Davis along with Bubba Ash, Josh Farmer and Octavious Russ are the players Jordan will be looking to for leadership of a painfully and inexperienced young team.

“They are young, but I like this team,” Jordan said. “They are very coachable.”

The Tiger Sharks rotated two new quarterbacks during the spring, both ninth-graders.

Dakota Quinn was the junior-varsity quarterback last year and Colin Amison transferred in to Port St. Joe.

And coming out on top twice last Friday proved a boost for a young team that can use any confidence-booster.

“We got what we needed out of it no matter what it was we wanted,” Jordan said.

The team will take a short break and then begin summer conditioning June 10.

They will then spend a month lifting weights and working on cardio Monday through Thursday each week, pointing to summer camp in mid-July.

“We’ve got a busy summer mapped out,” Jordan said. “People don’t realize all the hard work that has to get done in the summer. The kids work very hard.”