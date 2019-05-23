Port St. Joe Elementary School would like to recognize the students who participated in the 2019 Duke University Talent Identification Program’s 4th-6th Grade Talent Search. Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving academically gifted and talented students. To qualify, students must be in fourth, fifth, or sixth grade and have scored at the 95th percentile or above on a standardized achievement, aptitude, or mental ability test. Congratulations to Duke TIP participants Rory Gerlach and Makayan Jones.