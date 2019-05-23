Without access to books over the summer, students can fall behind on their reading skills. Libraries are a great place to reduce the “summer slide” by providing books and a variety of engaging, educational programs that encourage discovery.

This year’s Summer Reading theme is A Universe of Stories.

A Northwest Regional Library System library card allows you to check out 20 items for three weeks at a time, which includes books, audiobooks, eBooks, ukuleles, dulcimers, and cake pans. Soon telescopes will be available to borrow to be able to search for constellations in your backyard!

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program has an exciting line up this year. Space crafts and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs will be held at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library and Charles Whitehead Public Library. And the best part is that these educational and culturally enriching programs are free to attend!

Corrine Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library

Located at 110 Library Drive in Port St. Joe. Phone: 229-8879, website: www.nwrls.com

Li’l FLYP (Ages 3 - 5)

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program; Mondays in June from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. EST

June 3: Take Me to your Reader

June 10: A Sky Full of Stories

June 17: Shoot for the Moon

June 24: Trekking Across the Universe

FLYP (Ages 6 - 10)

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program

Tuesdays in June from 1- 2:30 p.m. EST

June 4: Take Me to your Reader

June 11: A Sky Full of Stories

June 18: Shoot for the Moon

June 25: Trekking Across the Universe

Beginner Sewing Camp (Ages 8 - 14)

July 15, 16, 18, and 19 at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET.

Learn the basics of machine sewing while creating several projects to keep and to share. Space is limited; we will have six machines available. You can bring your own. Call 229-8879 to reserve a space.

Charles Whitehead Public Library

Located at 314 North Second Street in Wewahitchka. Phone 639-2419, website: www.nwrls.com

Early Literacy Tiny Mites (Ages 2 - 5)

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program; Mondays in July at 11 a.m. CT.

July 8: Take Me to your Reader

July 15: Shoot for the Moon

July 22: A Sky Full of Stories

July 29: Out of this World

FLYP (Ages 6 - 11)

A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program; select Fridays at 3 p.m. CT.

July 12: Blast Off

July 19: Paint the Sky

July 26: Astronaut Training

Aug. 2: A Galactic Party