John C. Gainous Auxiliary 10069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, has awarded this year’s annual Military Child Scholarship of $2,500 to Quinci Elphinstone of Port St Joe.

This scholarship was created to honor the unique experiences and sacrifices of children of military families. The role of the military child was first formally acknowledged in 1986 by then-Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger when April was named as the Month of the Military Child. The extended separations, frequent moves, new schools and stress of deployments are unique aspects of being a military child. Miss Elphinstone has been accepted to the Merchant Marine Academy, and the scholarship will be paid directly to that institution.

The Auxiliary honors Miss Elphinstone for her contributions and sacrifices and thanks her mother for her service.