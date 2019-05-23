Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park (coming soon)

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is partnering with the City of Wewahitchka to establish a Veteran’s Park to honor our veterans. We are selling 4x8 bricks with branch of service emblem, rank, branch and veteran’s name for $56. These pavers will be placed around two monuments as well as the United States of America flag and all service flags in their perspective order. This site is located at 169 State 71 N, in front of Lake Alice Park. A simulated photo will be published at a later date. Donations would be greatly appreciated. Call any GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club member to place an order. For more information contact Carolyn Watson at 340-1940.

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club Annual Awards

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club held its Annual Awards Banquet and showed appreciation to their members for the work they have done this past year. These members and boosters worked hard even after Hurricane Michael tried to destroy our spirits. Photos are on our Facebook of the work that the club has done for helping our community get supplies at several locations from Dalkeith to Wewahitchka out to our community. Two members received GFWC Florida State awards for Volunteer of the Year (Patty Fisher) and Leads (Leadership training). Our Leads graduate, Britney Nunnery also was chosen to go on to the National Level of Leadership and will be attending the National Convention to represent The GFWC Florida and GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. Congratulations to 1st place Community Service Programs; Communications/Publicity, Domestic Violence, Honor Score and Fundraising. Several 3rd place awards were given also.

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club Tupelo Festival Booth

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club had a booth at the 2019 Tupelo Festival Saturday, May 18, and had a great turnout. GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club raised funds to go towards programs for our community and charities. We would like to thank the members that made this possible by putting in many hours. Big Thanks our local community and "out of towners" that made this event very successful! We will see ya’ll next year.

If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Face book page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka. Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Aug. 13. Hope to see you there!